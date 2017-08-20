Pages Navigation Menu

NPFL Matchday 35 results – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Sports


Vanguard

NPFL Matchday 35 results
Pulse Nigeria
MFM FC beat Gombe United at home 1-0, the same weekend Plateau United lost 2-0 away at ABS FC. Published: 32 minutes ago , Refreshed: 29 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · MFM FC play MFM FC have cut Plateau United's lead at the top of the …
ABS thrash league leader, Plateau Utd 2-0Vanguard
Nigerian League: MFM FC cut Plateau United's leadPremium Times
NPFL: MFM FC claim vital win over Gombe UnitedThe Eagle Online
The Punch –TheCable –Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) –Nigeria Today
all 13 news articles »

