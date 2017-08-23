Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria loses $1bn annually to medical tourism — Omatseye – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Nigeria loses $1bn annually to medical tourism — Omatseye
Vanguard
President, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, HFN, Mrs. Clare Omatseye, yesterday disclosed that a total of one billion dollars is lost annually to medical tourism in Nigeria even as she lamented inadequate investment in the nation's healthcare system.
