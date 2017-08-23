Nigeria loses N610bn annually to agencies’ biometric duplication – The Punch
Nigeria loses N610bn annually to agencies' biometric duplication
The Punch
Nigeria is losing about $2bn (N610bn at the official exchange rate of N305 to a dollar) annually as a result of the duplication of biometric verification being conducted by no fewer than 16 agencies of the Federal Government. According to the report of …
Nigeria loses $2b annually to biometric duplication
