Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria may bid for 2025 World Athletics Championships – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Nigeria may bid for 2025 World Athletics Championships
Guardian (blog)
With the 2019 and 2021 events having been awarded to Qatar and the United States respectively, the next available championship to bid for is 2023. The head of African athletics says the continent will bid to host the 2025 World Championships. Africa

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.