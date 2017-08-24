Nigeria mulls purchase of Russian war planes, others

Nigeria is considering purchasing Russian military equipment and is particularly interested in MiG fighters, Yak-130 aircraft, artillery equipment and armored vehicles, Defence Minister Mansur Dan-Ali told Sputnik on Thursday. “The Russian equipment that could be of our interest are MiG fighters and some artillery equipment. “We are here [at International Army Games-2017] to have a look.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

