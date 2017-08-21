Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria must be renegotiated – Eastern Assembly tells Buhari

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari over his stance on self-determination groups in the country. Buhari had told them in his nationwide broadcast Monday morning that Nigeria’s unity was not negotiable. But in a reaction, Evang. Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, the Secretary, Earthen Consultative Assembly, described Buhari’s stand as shocking. His statement read: […]

Nigeria must be renegotiated – Eastern Assembly tells Buhari

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.