Nigeria must be renegotiated – Eastern Assembly tells Buhari

The Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari over his stance on self-determination groups in the country. Buhari had told them in his nationwide broadcast Monday morning that Nigeria’s unity was not negotiable. But in a reaction, Evang. Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, the Secretary, Earthen Consultative Assembly, described Buhari’s stand as shocking. His statement read: […]

