Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria must remain one – Buhari shocks Biafra, other agitators

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Biafra, Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has shocked those clamouring for the disintegration of Nigeria, saying that the unity of Nigeria remained sacrosanct. Buhari made this comment Monday morning via a nationwide broadcast. The President warned that his government would not condone elements beating war drum. He recalled that “In 2003 after I joined partisan politics, the late […]

Nigeria must remain one – Buhari shocks Biafra, other agitators

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.