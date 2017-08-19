Nigeria Nationwide League III to kicks off on Sunday

The Secretary of Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO), Olushola Ogunnowo, on Saturday announced that the Division III of the league would commence on Sunday.

The Secretary told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that matches in the competition would run for one week.

“The Division III of the league will kick off across eight states of the federation on Aug. 20 and will last for one week.

“It is a zonal league, teams will go to a particular venue and play all the matches and the winner will be promoted to state league, while the loser will go to the lower division.

“A total of 68 clubs will participate in Division III, while we have 77 teams that participated in Division I,’’ Ogunnowo said.

“The northern part of Division II is still on but all matches will end before the end of August.

“The relegation and promotion matches will be played by the first week of September.’’

The secretary said that NLO Committee was working hard to have a successful league.

