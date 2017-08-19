Nigeria needs more cinemas – Filmhouse boss – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Nigeria needs more cinemas – Filmhouse boss
Information Nigeria
Although the cinema culture is finding its way back into the minds of Nigerians, its journey is quite crippled due to the low number of cinema houses across the country. In a chat with Saturday Beats, the Group Executive Director of Filmhouse Cinemas …
'Nigeria needs more cinema houses and tax breaks' – Moses Babatope
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!