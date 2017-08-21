Nigeria overdue for restructuring – Arewa youths

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, has noted that restructuring Nigeria should be done by the next administration. Speaking through its National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, the group said restructuring was needed to move the country forward. The AYCF, however, maintained that restructuring should not be done by the current government which he said should […]

Nigeria overdue for restructuring – Arewa youths

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

