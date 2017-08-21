Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria overdue for restructuring – Arewa youths

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, has noted that restructuring Nigeria should be done by the next administration. Speaking through its National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, the group said restructuring was needed to move the country forward. The AYCF, however, maintained that restructuring should not be done by the current government which he said should […]

