Nigeria overnight lending rate drops on liquidity injection – Reuters
|
Nigeria overnight lending rate drops on liquidity injection
Reuters
LAGOS, Aug 25 (Reuters) – Nigeria's overnight lending rate dropped to 12 percent on Friday after spiking to almost 100 percent on Wednesday due to a liquidity squeeze as lenders paid for hard currency and treasury bills purchased from the central bank, …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!