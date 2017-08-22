Nigeria Police promotes 6,455 officers

￼The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 6,455 senior Police Officers whose names are contained in a recommendation from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Idris Ibrahim. This is contained in a statement on Tuesday by spokesman of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani. He said, “The Commission has also returned to the IGP, […]

Nigeria Police promotes 6,455 officers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

