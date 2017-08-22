Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: Promote Peace With Your Lyrics, Gyang Urges Artists – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment


The Nation Newspaper

Nigeria: Promote Peace With Your Lyrics, Gyang Urges Artists
AllAfrica.com
Kaduna — As part of efforts towards ensuring peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, a Jos-based musician, Jeremiah Gyang, has called on his colleagues to promote peace with their songs. The multi-talented singer said the appeal became imperative in …
Jeremiah Gyang storms Kaduna with concertThe Nation Newspaper

