Nigeria qualify for 2018 African Nations Championship
Nigeria Football Federation
A goal in each half, one by home –boy Rabiu Ali and the other by Kingsley Eduwo, steered Nigeria into the finals of the 2018 African Nations Championship following a 2-0 win win over neighbours Benin Republic in Kano. Victory at the Sani Abacha Stadium …
