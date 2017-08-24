Nigeria raises N56 billion at bond auction – TV360
|
Nigeria raises N56 billion at bond auction
TV360
Nigeria raised 56.05 billion naira ($178.50 million) at a bond auction on Wednesday, less than half the amount on offer as domestic pension funds and insurance firms cut demand due to low yields, traders said on Thursday. The Debt Management Office …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!