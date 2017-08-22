Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria ranks 3rd Globally in Cybercrime, behind UK & U.S. – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says the country currently ranks third globally in cybercrime, behind the UK and the U.S. NCC’s Chief Executive Officer, Professor Umar Danbatta, disclosed this on Tuesday at the ongoing 2017 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos. The theme of the conference was: “African Business: Penetrating […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

