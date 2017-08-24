Nigeria ripe for state police – Akeredolu, Ganduje tell FG

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, have called for the creation of state police. The duo argued that it was unrealistic for states to leave the security of their citizens in the hands of the Federal Government. According to the two governors, they had been partly responsible for equipping […]

Nigeria ripe for state police – Akeredolu, Ganduje tell FG

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

