Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria ripe for state police – Akeredolu, Ganduje tell FG

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, have called for the creation of state police. The duo argued that it was unrealistic for states to leave the security of their citizens in the hands of the Federal Government. According to the two governors, they had been partly responsible for equipping […]

Nigeria ripe for state police – Akeredolu, Ganduje tell FG

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.