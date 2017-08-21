Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: August 12 – August 18 – Council on Foreign Relations (blog)
Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: August 12 – August 18
Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from August 12 to August 18, 2017. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These …
