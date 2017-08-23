Nigeria: Soyinka, Clark, Ike, Others to Celebrate Okigbo’s Legacy – AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: Soyinka, Clark, Ike, Others to Celebrate Okigbo's Legacy
AllAfrica.com
Had celebrated poet and humanist, Christopher Okigbo lived to ripe old age, he would have make up the quartet of Nigeria's preeminent men of letters alongside late Chinua Achebe, Wole Soyinka and John Pepper Clark, who were part of Ulli Beier's famous …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!