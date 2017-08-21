Nigeria spent N1.3 trillion on capital projects in 2016; highest ever – Osinbajo
The vice-president also spoke on the efforts of government in tackling corruption and laundering the country’s image.
The post Nigeria spent N1.3 trillion on capital projects in 2016; highest ever – Osinbajo appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!