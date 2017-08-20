Nigeria to host African Wrestling Championship, first time in 42 years – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
Nigeria to host African Wrestling Championship, first time in 42 years
Premium Times
Nigeria has won the hosting right for the 2018 Senior, Junior and Cadet African Wrestling Championships, 42 years after the competition was instituted. The President, Nigeria Wrestling Federation, NWF, Daniel Igali, made the disclosure to the News …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!