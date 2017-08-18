Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Irony: Nigeria lacks enough honey but set for bees export – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Irony: Nigeria lacks enough honey but set for bees export
Vanguard
An official of Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development says the country cannot export honey because it produces less than three per cent of its current needs. Dr Gideon Mshelbwala, a Director in the Department of Veterinary and Pest Control
Bringing about a sweet revolutionMillennium Post
How Companies Brought Attention to the Pollinator DeclineSustainable Brands
National Honeybee Day – Bee a Friend to CheetahsHuffPost
Times of India –KSAT San Antonio –Total Landscape Care –Vermont Public Radio
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.