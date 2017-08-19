Nigeria wins bid to host 2018 Africa Wrestling Championship – The Nation Newspaper
|
Nigeria wins bid to host 2018 Africa Wrestling Championship
The Nation Newspaper
Nigeria has won the bid to host the 2018 Africa Wrestling Championship. Nigeria beat Tunisia to win the hosting rights for the tourney which has been scheduled for February 7-11,2018. President of Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Dan Igali who is in Paris …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!