Nigeria wins bid to host 2018 Africa Wrestling Championship – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria wins bid to host 2018 Africa Wrestling Championship
The Nation Newspaper
Nigeria has won the bid to host the 2018 Africa Wrestling Championship. Nigeria beat Tunisia to win the hosting rights for the tourney which has been scheduled for February 7-11,2018. President of Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Dan Igali who is in Paris

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

