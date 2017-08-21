Nigeria wins bid to host 2018 Africa wrestling championship

Nigeria has won the bid to host the 2018 Africa Wrestling Championship.

The announcement was made at the United World Wrestling meeting in Paris, venue for the upcoming World Championship. Nigeria beat Tunisia to win the hosting rights for the tournament that is scheduled to take place in February 7th – 11th next year.

On July 25th-27th, United World Wrestling – Africa boss, Fouad Meskout made a working visit to Nigeria to inspect facilities for the tournament in Port Harcourt and expressed satisfaction at the level of work done and was also thrilled by the passion Nigeria displayed towards the sport.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has promised that all facilities will be in place for the hosting of the African Wrestling Championship in Port Harcourt and during Meskout’s visit, the possibility of building an academy was also discussed.

President of Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Dan Igali who is in Paris for the victory announcement and the World Championship, thanked everyone who contributed in ensuring Nigeria won the hosting rights.

‘’This is immense joy for wrestling in Nigeria. For us to considered worthy to host reveals the amount of work we have been doing. Hosting this championship will aid in developing the sport and most importantly, provide sponsorship.’’

About 43 Countries are expected to compete at the tournament and it will be the first time Nigeria will be hosting since 1976.

It’s not a game. We don’t play it… WE WRESTLE!

The post Nigeria wins bid to host 2018 Africa wrestling championship appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

