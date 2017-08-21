Nigeria worst hit by Lassa fever in 2017 – FG









The Federal Government has said that the year 2017 had the worst hit, since the discovery of Lassa fever in 1969 in Nigeria with 718 cases on record, 227 laboratory records confirmed and 68 cases of deaths.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole who was represented by his Minister of state noted that the outbreak in 2017, has surpassed the previous known outbreak prevalence since its discovery, making the burden of the disease increase progressively with attendant impact on the health.

The Minister who made this known in Abuja during the maiden edition of the Lassa fever outbreak after action review committee meeting, noted that the scope of the meeting is poised at reviewing the response activities in technical areas of surveillance, case management, prevention and control, laboratory logistics, risk communication and social mobilization.

According to him, to assess the country’s response to the outbreak, there is urgent need to review actions taken before and after the outbreak hinged at reviewing our country’s level of preparedness and response.

He promised that the federal government would work with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure that care givers are well protected while providing care for Lassa fever patients.

“While working to ensure that Nigeria is delisted from Lassa fever endemic countries, we are going to put in place necessary infrastructure that will help in improving case management to bring down mortality of Lassa fever.

“We are talking about standard isolation wards across the country and quality staff at the diagnostic centers to reduce the delays and consequences and provide Lassa fever management commodities including PPEs”.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu further explained that Nigeria has the largest burden of the outbreak urging participants at the meeting to be at the fore front in fighting against the virus, with the understanding that it is a difficult virus to deal with.

According to him, there is need to first define the burden of the disease before we start talking about cure and monitoring, and the need to focus more work on some key areas like detection, prevention and control.

Speaking further on the sideline of the event, Ihekweazu noted that the NCDC was planning on setting up a risk communication plan in affected areas so that everyone is clear on where the responsibility of all the three tiers of government were.

“What we will do is to define clear messages, give it to the states to translate it into local languages and programs and they develop it further.

“What we now hope to do is to actually develop a core team of health reporters, that spend alittle bit more time in understanding the science of what is being done, so they can report better on what is actually happening”, he said.

Chairman of the Lassa fever control committee, Oyewale Tomori, in his presentation on “unanswered questions on Lassa fever”, pointed out that, one of the reasons the disease has seemed too hard to battle was due to inconsistence in doing what is right, inability to handle and failure to follow up on success and using disease outbreaks as panic opportunities to generate funds that ended in the conduit pipes of personal gains.

Notably amongst the problems militating against eradication of Lassa fever according to him is multiple sources of data and lack of accuracy/transparency on data collection and collating, unstable and dysfunctional foundational disease surveillance structure compounded and characterized by federal characters as well as consistency in neglecting minor problems were some of the major issues he pointed out.

