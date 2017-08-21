Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian banks sack 340 staff every week – NBS

Posted on Aug 21, 2017

￼The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says its latest data analysis on banks in Nigeria revealed that 8,663 people lost their jobs in the first half of 2017. The figure means that an average of 340 people were sacked every week from January to June 2017. The NBS statistics is contained in a report on […]

