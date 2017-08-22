Nigerian-born Eniola Aluko speaks out on being subjected to ‘racial abuse’ by her Coach

30-year-old Footballer Eniola Aluko has spoken publicly for the first time about the “bullying, harassment and discrimination” she says she was subjected to by England head coach Mark Sampson. In her first broadcast interview since details of the controversy emerged earlier this month, she told the BBC she was dropped by England just days after […]

