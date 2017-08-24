Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian-born Yvonne Orji says she’s proud to be a virgin

Yvonne Orji, the sex-drunk character Molly in HBO series Insecure, is proud to be a 33-year-old virgin, even though she is currently playing the sexy role. The Port Harcourt-born star said she is keeping herself for her husband. “She is keeping it locked. I wasn’t going to hide it just because I’m on TV,” the […]

