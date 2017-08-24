Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Burn Survivor Kay Obum Shares His Inspiring Story of Faith And Hope

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian burn survivor Kay Obum, who is a graduate of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, took to his social media to share his story.While reveaing that it was not easy living with his condition, he shared a message of hope and inspirition. He said; Now, I get lots of requests, Lots of God bless you, …

The post Nigerian Burn Survivor Kay Obum Shares His Inspiring Story of Faith And Hope appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.