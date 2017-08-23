Nigerian companies can make 500% profit from Logistics industry—Ozor, Kobo CEO

By Princewill Ekwujuru & Destiny Eseaga

THE Founder and Chief Executive Officer of KOBO, a longistics firm, Mr. Obi Ozor, has said that Nigerian companies can make close to 500 percent profit if they invest in the estimated yearly $80billion logistic industry.

He disclosed this at the 2017 Logistics Professional Conference in Lagos tagged, “Leveraging technology to increase profits in logistics” organised by KOBO in partnership with Techpoint.ng, Zippy Logistics and other stakeholders in the logistics industry, where he said the sector is capable of generating employment opportunities for millions unemployed Nigerians

Addressing participants drawn from the haulage and logistics, while speaking on the topic, “What technology can do for African logistic,” Mr. Ozor stated that KOBO is proud to develop the KoboApp which would revolutionise the Africa logistics industry.

Logistics industry

He reiterated that KoboApp is developed with software that schedules haulage trips to include reverse logistics, thus reducing the price of a trip by 30 percent for both demand and supply. He said: “The Nigeria logistics market size is worth $80 billion annually and with KoboApp, Nigerians can invest in the sector and earn returns close to 500 percent without the stress of finding clients and scheduling trips.”

“The technology-driven platform is about affordability, speed and safety and can connects service providers to customers or business owner to service provider,” he stated.

Ozor who said that Nigeria has serious infrastructure challenges that affect logistics business which individual businesses cannot fix, added, “but we can drive efficiency using technology.

“We see serious problems in logistics when it comes to pricing. There is no unified pricing. There is no place where you can have all the available capacity in logistics. There is no marketplace. There is no place where every demand is made and people will be able to get complete supply.”

The post Nigerian companies can make 500% profit from Logistics industry—Ozor, Kobo CEO appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

