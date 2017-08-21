Nigerian faces death penalty in China

By Vera Samuel-Anyagafu

A court in Guangdong Province, China, has confirmed the death sentence on suspected drug smuggler, Mr. Ikechukwu Peter Obiekezie, with two years probation.

Vanguard gathered that Mr. Obiekezie, with Nigerian Passport No. A50296207 was on October 2, 2016, arrested at the Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, China, upon arrival from Addis Ababa aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight No. ET 606 on suspicion of smuggling cocaine into China.

He has since October 3, 2016, joined the growing list of Nigerians who were detained and serving various jail terms in Guangdong Province, after he excreted 1410.9 grammes of cocaine at the Chinese Aviation hospital.

Obiekezie was on August 18, 2017, issued a death sentence, following the rejection of an appeal made at the Intermediate Peoples’ Court of Guangzhou after he was declared guilty of smuggling 1410.9 grammes of cocaine into China and was given a suspended death sentence.

A follow up report from the Nigerian Consulate General in Guangzhou, China, disclosed that the death sentence will not be carried out within the period of two years if the convict shows remorse, good behaviour and if no new crime is intentionally committed during the two-year probationary period.

Should that happen, the death sentence will be reduced to life or 15 years imprisonment.

The post Nigerian faces death penalty in China appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

