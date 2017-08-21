Nigerian government orders arrest of ‘hate speech’ makers

The National Economic Council, NEC, has ordered arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of terrorist acts, kidnapping and purveyors of hate speeches. It also recommended the implementation of community policing and collaboration between security operatives and intelligence community for prompt response to crimes, especially terrorism. This was contained in the highlights of its recent Security Summit […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

