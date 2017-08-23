Nigerian government promotes, redeploys top NAMA officials

The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has approved the appointment, promotion and redeployment of top management staff of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA). Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, made the disclosure, in a statement. Akinkuotu explained that the appointments were aimed at ensuring increased efficiency and effectiveness in the agency. Akinkuotu […]

Nigerian government promotes, redeploys top NAMA officials

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

