Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian govt plotting to gag citizens – Adegboruwa condemns ‘hate speech’ ban

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Human rights activist, Ebun-olu Adegboruwa, has condemned the declaration by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, that the federal government will henceforth regard hate speech as act of terrorism. The legal practitioner stated that the move is an attempt by the ruling APC government to gag citizens. Adegboruwa, in a statement on Saturday, warned that if any […]

Nigerian govt plotting to gag citizens – Adegboruwa condemns ‘hate speech’ ban

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.