Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Lady Sues American Airlines For N1billion, Claiming Flight Attendant ‘Destroyed’ Her Wedding Gown

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A Boston-based Nigerian woman, Yetunde Oteh has filed a lawsuit demanding $3.4million (1billion naira) after alleging that an American Airlines flight attendant destroyed her wedding dress as she was travelling to her ceremony. Yewande Oteh claims she ‘suffered severe diarrhea, dehydration and depressive symptoms’ after a flight attendant went into an overhead bin and dumped …

The post Nigerian Lady Sues American Airlines For N1billion, Claiming Flight Attendant ‘Destroyed’ Her Wedding Gown appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.