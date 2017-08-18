Nigerian Lady Sues American Airlines For N1billion, Claiming Flight Attendant ‘Destroyed’ Her Wedding Gown

A Boston-based Nigerian woman, Yetunde Oteh has filed a lawsuit demanding $3.4million (1billion naira) after alleging that an American Airlines flight attendant destroyed her wedding dress as she was travelling to her ceremony. Yewande Oteh claims she ‘suffered severe diarrhea, dehydration and depressive symptoms’ after a flight attendant went into an overhead bin and dumped …

The post Nigerian Lady Sues American Airlines For N1billion, Claiming Flight Attendant ‘Destroyed’ Her Wedding Gown appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

