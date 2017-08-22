Nigerian man poses as woman to defraud American of $80,000 on dating site
The suspect reportedly confessed to only receiving $43,000.
The post Nigerian man poses as woman to defraud American of $80,000 on dating site appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!