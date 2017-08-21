Nigerian man who posed as woman to swindle American of $80,000 nabbed

The Police in Osun said on Monday that they have arrested a 23-year-old suspected internet fraudster (name withheld) for allegedly duping an American of 80,000 dollars (N28.8 million). Police Commissioner Fimihan Adeoye told newsmen in Osogbo that the suspect allegedly committed the crime by posing as a woman to the unsuspecting man on a dating site on the internet.

