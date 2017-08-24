Nigerian model Mayowa Nicholas to walk the runway at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show

Nigerian International model – Mayowa Nicholas, who won the Elite Model Look Nigeria in 2014, has just securedb a big modelling gig. She has been selected amongst others to walk the runway for the very popular Victoria’s Secret 2017 Fashion show – which is basically a big deal to models around the world. Congrats to her! Source: Linda Ikeji’s …

The post Nigerian model Mayowa Nicholas to walk the runway at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

