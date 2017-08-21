Nigerian Navy recruitment 2017: 27 Rating Cadre Pre-Screening results released

The results of the Nigerian Navy 27 rating cadre recruitment have been released online. Candidates who applied can now check the portal www.joinnigeriannavy.com to see if they qualified for the next stage. If they are successful, they will move onto the zonal screening exercise.‎ Earlier this month, the Acting Director of Information, Navy Capt. Suleman […]

