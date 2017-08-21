Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Navy recruitment 2017: 27 Rating Cadre Pre-Screening results released

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The results of the Nigerian Navy 27 rating cadre recruitment have been released online. Candidates who applied can now check the portal www.joinnigeriannavy.com to see if they qualified for the next stage. If they are successful, they will move onto the zonal screening exercise.‎ Earlier this month, the Acting Director of Information, Navy Capt. Suleman […]

Nigerian Navy recruitment 2017: 27 Rating Cadre Pre-Screening results released

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.