Nigerian Navy recruitment 2017: Adjusted timetable for final selection interview released

Nigerian Navy on Friday adjusted the timetable for the final selection of successful candidates for its 2017 recruitment exercise. Acting Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Navy Captain Suleman Dahun, made this known Abuja. “We want to inform the general public and the candidates, who were successful in the 2017 Recruitment Aptitude Test held nationwide on […]

Nigerian Navy recruitment 2017: Adjusted timetable for final selection interview released

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

