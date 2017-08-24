Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Navy recruitment 2017: Screening, verification begin Friday [Timetable, requirements]

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Navy will on Friday begin interviews for candidates who were successful in the recruitment aptitude test written on August 12, 2017. The list of those eligible was published earlier this week . Venue of the interview is the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos. It will end Saturday, September 15, 2017. Candidates, who will […]

Nigerian Navy recruitment 2017: Screening, verification begin Friday [Timetable, requirements]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.