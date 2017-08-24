Nigerian pilgrim duped in Saudi Arabia

A Nigerian Hajj pilgrim from Katsina State, Hauwa Muhammad, has been duped of $800 in Madina, Saudi Arabia. News Agency of Nigerian reports that Hauwa, who hails from Kankara, Malumfashi zone, was swindled of the money by a fraudster who posed as an official of the Katsina State Government. She said the swindler told her that he was disbursing additional $100 to pilgrims from the state, and that she should give him her envelope containing her money in order to put her own share inside.

