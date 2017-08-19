Nigerian Pilgrims Tasks President On Economic Recovery

BY TAOFEEK LAWAL, Medina, Saudi Arabia

Nigerian pilgrims in Medina have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to hasten the recovery of the economy in order to make life more meaningful for the citizens.

The pilgrims who expressed happiness on the safe return of the President to the country from a medical vacation in London said Almighty Allah has answered their prayers on Buhari who was away for 103 days.

A pilgrim from Kaduna State, Alhaja Aisha Abu, said it is a thing of joy for the President to come back alive despite all the heresay about his health. The president’s recovery she said has shown that it is only Almighty Allah who grants man good health whenever He wants.

“His return has shown that Allah loves Nigeria. It is only agent of darkness and the corrupt elements who are not happy that the President is back. For us here in Medina, we’ll continue to pray for our President and call on those who wished him (Buhari) bad to have change of mind,” she said.

A section of Oyo and Osun States pilgrims’ who spoke to LEADERSHIP prayed for President Buhari and urged him to put the economy back on track saying that is the only Sallah gift Nigerians expect from him.

“As you can see, we are holding prayer session for him and thanking Allah for his safe return. Meanwhile we call on the President to put the economy back on track so that Nigerians can enjoy the democratic dividends. We believe that Almighty Allah who answered our prayers on him will help him to pilot the affairs of our great country to greater heights,” said the leader of the group who simply gave his name as Ismail.

The post Nigerian Pilgrims Tasks President On Economic Recovery appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

