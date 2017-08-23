Nigerian Players Make Me Want To Learn Pidgin English – Jamie Vardy

Leicester City FC’s footballer, Jamie Vardy, has indicated his interest in learning Pidgin English. The footballer made this known while speaking during a chat with TheCable. Jamie Vardy revealed he has started learning how to speak Pidgin English as perfectly as his Nigerian team mates, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Ahmed Musa. Speaking to TheCable,…

