Nigerian stock index rises as bank shares gain – The Punch

Nigerian stock index rises as bank shares gain
Nigerian stocks closed higher on Friday for the second consecutive day, lifted by shares in banking, cement and a consumer goods maker. But the stock market cumulatively depreciated by 3.35 per cent this week, owing majorly to profit-taking activities …
