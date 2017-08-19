Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian stock index rises as bank shares gain – The Punch

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Nigerian stock index rises as bank shares gain
The Punch
Nigerian stocks closed higher on Friday for the second consecutive day, lifted by shares in banking, cement and a consumer goods maker. But the stock market cumulatively depreciated by 3.35 per cent this week, owing majorly to profit-taking activities
GTbank, Zenith Bank shares gain as Nigerian stock index up 1.66% at 36920 pointsNaija247news

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.