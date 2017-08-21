Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Twitter reacts to Buhari’s speech

Hello! In case you just came back from Mars, President Muhammadu Buhari held a national broadcast earlier today.

After all, the country deserves a full disclosure why he had to spend 103 days in London tending to his health. Maybe a word or two about the ASUU strike.

Hold your thoughts!

He spent zero minute on either of the two. Not a single word. Were students disappointed?

And some were just miffed he said nothing about his state of health. Maybe something about the size of his medical bill.

Nigerian Twitter, obviously, did not like the part about social media being scapegoated.

Will Emeka Ojukwu be happy about Buhari mentioning his name in that speech? Someone who, perhaps, has a direct link to where he is knows the answer to that question.

But there were thumbs for the president too.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

