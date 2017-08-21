Nigerian Twitter reacts to Buhari’s speech

Hello! In case you just came back from Mars, President Muhammadu Buhari held a national broadcast earlier today.

After all, the country deserves a full disclosure why he had to spend 103 days in London tending to his health. Maybe a word or two about the ASUU strike.

Hold your thoughts!

He spent zero minute on either of the two. Not a single word. Were students disappointed?

what is more annoying to you? the fact that D broadcast was short or his failure to address pressing issues like ASUU #PresidentialBroadcast — Trhymesz™CRAZETIVITY (@Trhymesz) August 21, 2017

#PresidentialBroadcast.. THE President failed to address pressing issues,ASUU. Isn't it more important than the social media ?. — Ezike Onyeka (@OnyekaEzike) August 21, 2017

And some were just miffed he said nothing about his state of health. Maybe something about the size of his medical bill.

A speech once in 3 months wont stop the hate speeches, neither can it keep Nigeria united. We deserve more than this! #PresidentialBroadcast — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) August 21, 2017

After absence from duty for 105 days, your employee has the guts to walk up to you and offer a 5 minute explanation 😂#PresidentialBroadcast — Tweeter Active (@_Tweeteractive) August 21, 2017

Nigerian Twitter, obviously, did not like the part about social media being scapegoated.

2 things were clear in d #PresidentialBroadcast. 1. They want to control Social Media so bad. 2. They refer to criticism as hate speech — YOu SiP_RAiN (@WeSmokeCLouds) August 21, 2017

Buhari sounded like he’s angry with the social media forgetting that the social media brought him to power

#Presidentialbroadcast — Ghost 👽👽 (@IkhaloOmo) August 21, 2017

Will Emeka Ojukwu be happy about Buhari mentioning his name in that speech? Someone who, perhaps, has a direct link to where he is knows the answer to that question.

When an angel brings news of the Presidential Broadcast to Ojukwu in heaven 😜😜😜#PresidentialBroadcast pic.twitter.com/5uRkHotcYi — jekaplay (@henryleepro) August 21, 2017

But there were thumbs for the president too.

I believe in my President let's support the unity in Nigeria and fight against all he wishes to fight against. #PresidentialBroadcast — Salisu Faruq Opeyemi (@faruqsalis) August 21, 2017

This was suppose to be a speech and not discussion about problems and solutions. Stop taking critism too far people #PresidentialBroadcast — Ònàolápò Tòbùn (@JefeOfLagos) August 21, 2017

