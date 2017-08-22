Nigerian wrestlers stranded in Lagos – The Punch
Guardian
Nigerian wrestlers stranded in Lagos
The Punch
Three of Nigeria's six wrestlers for the 2017 World Wrestling Championships were still in Lagos on Monday when the competition officially opened in Paris, France, after Air Maroc, which was scheduled to fly them, cancelled its trip. Nigeria would be …
Stranded Nigerian wrestlers finally depart for Paris
