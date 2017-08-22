Nigerians are hungry for food, devt, Fayose tells Buhari

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—EKITI State Governor and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose, yesterday, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress, APC, to face governance squarely and deliver the gains of democracy to Nigerians, saying the people are hungry not only for food but also for development.

Speaking after a brief meeting at Asaba International Airport with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Secretary, PDP Caretaker Committee, Senator Ben Obi, enroute Anambra State for the PDP governorship primaries, Fayose said: “We are happy that President Buhari is back, it is a welcome development but Nigerians are hungry, they need food, they need development.

“We in PDP know what is right for Nigerians and we know that democracy is strengthened by opposition. APC should face governance squarely and give Nigerians democratic dividends,” he said, congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari on his return from medical leave.

On the Anambra State guber primaries, he assured members of the party of fairness, transparency and justice in the party’s affairs, adding that the leadership of the party was re-strategizing to ensure success in future elections.

Expressing optimism that the unity and reconciliation of party members will bring political gains in 2019, Fayose said: “This is a new beginning for our party, it is part of the efforts of our party to ensure due process and that everybody gets justice. With the calibre of men in our national committee, you can be rest assured of transparency, justice and fairness.”

He added that governors elected on the platform of the PDP were committed to working together with the party leadership with a view to repositioning the party and eventually winning the 2019 national election.

