Nigerians granted permission to protest at Abuja House, tonight, U.K Police prepares (Photos)

Convener of London protest calling for President Buhari’s return or resignation, Chidi Cali, has taken to Facebook to disclose that they’ve been granted permission to protest at Abuja House, London tonight where President Buhari has been on medical vacation for over 3 months. Chidi who further disclosed that the UK police will also provide security for […]

