Nigerians hold vigil at Abuja House in London, ask Buhari to go home (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Posted on Aug 19, 2017

Nigerians in London on Friday took over the Abuja House in London, demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari should either return to his country or resign. They said the President should hand over power completely to his deputy. President Buhari had left Nigeria for medical treatment in London on May 7. The protesters, displaying various placards […]

